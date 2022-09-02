Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $187,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,992,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $289.99. 4,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,538. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.96 and a 200-day moving average of $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

