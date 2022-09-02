Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,538. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

