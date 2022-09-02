Morgan Stanley Increases Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $37.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.79.

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.09 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

