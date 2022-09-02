Morgan Stanley Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $149.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

EOG opened at $118.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

