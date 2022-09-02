Morgan Stanley Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $75.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

