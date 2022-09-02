Morgan Stanley Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $107.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.45.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

XOM stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.