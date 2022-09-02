Morgan Stanley Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $54.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.13.

APA stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

