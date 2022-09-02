Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,859.00

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $64,859.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,995.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085853 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

