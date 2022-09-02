MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $117.60 on Monday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.