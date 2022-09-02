Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 241 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 245 ($2.96). Approximately 11,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mulberry Group from GBX 357 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Mulberry Group Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. The stock has a market cap of £147.19 million and a P/E ratio of 765.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.11.

Mulberry Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

In other Mulberry Group news, insider Godfrey Pawle Davis acquired 2,300 shares of Mulberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £6,440 ($7,781.54).

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

