MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 27,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,410,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

MySale Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £19.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84.

MySale Group Company Profile

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

