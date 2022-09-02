Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

NSSC opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

