National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 8,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

