Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.35. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 2,542 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $672.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 199.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 68,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

