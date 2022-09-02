Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $7.45. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 746,238 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTL. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $975.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.54%.

In other news, CFO Jason F. Doyle purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,809.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

