Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,609. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

