Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Newmont were worth $133,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 463,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

