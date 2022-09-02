NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.27. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 6,135 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

