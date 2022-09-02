nib holdings limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other NIB news, insider David Gordon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.93 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,600.00 ($110,909.09). In other news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.81 ($5.46), for a total transaction of A$390,400.00 ($273,006.99). Also, insider David Gordon acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.93 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,600.00 ($110,909.09).

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

