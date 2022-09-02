Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $270.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

