Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

