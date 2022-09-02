Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.23. 19,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,717. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average is $251.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

