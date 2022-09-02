Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 883,319 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

