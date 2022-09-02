Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $30.32

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.32, but opened at $31.78. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

