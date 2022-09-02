Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

