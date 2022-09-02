Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE NOC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.54. 10,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,906. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

