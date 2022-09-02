NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 6.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 35,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,546,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

