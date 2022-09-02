Nsure.Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $448,620.00 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $116,555.20 and approximately $448,620.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network.

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

