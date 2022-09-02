Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Up 29.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.34 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132,496 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

