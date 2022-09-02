Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Up 29.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $71,009.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

