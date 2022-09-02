Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 16,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,686,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

