Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 16,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,686,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.