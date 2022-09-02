NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s 7th Largest Position

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $656,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.53. 1,562,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,937,109. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.