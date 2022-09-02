ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

