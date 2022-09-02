Obyte (GBYTE) Price Reaches $15.43 on Top Exchanges

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.65 million and $4,780.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.43 or 0.00076772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,922 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.