Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 170,873 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

