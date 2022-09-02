Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 526,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after acquiring an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Olin by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Olin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Insider Activity at Olin

Olin Price Performance

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.