Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

