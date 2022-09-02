Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
