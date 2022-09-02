Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,387. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

