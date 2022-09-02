Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 130,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,742. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ooma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

