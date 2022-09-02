Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 130,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,742. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $24.28.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
