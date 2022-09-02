OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Buys $66,676.00 in Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,133,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $264,485.45.

On Thursday, August 4th, Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi acquired 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 36.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 126,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

