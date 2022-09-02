Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) is Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,309,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,824,447 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 3.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Open Text worth $649,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 130,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 46,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,763. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

