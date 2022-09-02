Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

OPRT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.03. 263,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,145. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

