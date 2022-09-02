Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

