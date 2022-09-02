Oribel Capital Management LP Has $4.26 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $172.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,060,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,945 shares of company stock valued at $67,637,415. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

