Origin Sport Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $431,556.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $431,556.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000209 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

