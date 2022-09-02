Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 2.7%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.87. 171,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 139,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

