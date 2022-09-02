Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 136,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 100,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Otsuka Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

