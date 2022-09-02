Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTTR opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Otter Tail Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
