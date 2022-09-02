Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $2.40 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OVID opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a current ratio of 16.94. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $137.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

