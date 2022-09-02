Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 9,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,645. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

